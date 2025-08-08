BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE SKY HAS BEEN TURNED AGAINST USWeaponizing Weather: The Hidden War You Were Never Meant to See
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
239 views • 1 day ago

The sky has been turned against us—and now the truth is undeniable.


This video exposes over 70 years of documented weather warfare, geoengineering, and electromagnetic manipulation hidden behind climate agendas, defense budgets, and “environmental” policy. Backed by declassified CIA documents, DARPA reports, and the latest 2026 DOD and NDAA funding bills, this is not speculation—it’s strategy.


📂 In this exposé:


CIA weather modification ops in Vietnam


DARPA’s early plans for guided tornadoes and artificial lightning


Brennan’s public pitch for Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI)


NDAA 2026 funding for directed energy weapons, psychological warfare, classified geo-tech, and AI drone systems


Agenda 21/2030 land grabs, forest-based 5G surveillance, and the engineered collapse of biodiversity



🔗 FULL ARTICLE NOW POSTED IN THE COMMUNITY TAB ➡️ Read it. Save it. Share it before it disappears.


Zero Geoengineering paper

https://zerogeoengineering.com/2025/s-2296-authorizes-military-funding-for-weather-operations-electromagnetic-warfare-nato/


💥 If this video helped you see the bigger picture—subscribe, support the work, and help others wake up.


Alaska Sky Watcher Website

https://www.alaskaskywatcher.com/


👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia601605.us.archive.org/35/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf


Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533


Real Fishing Life

https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos

Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos

David Yates

https://www.youtube.com/@DavidYates1/videos

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos

Sunfire Sky

https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos

Luis Edward Diani

https://www.youtube.com/@luisedwarddiani7325/videos

ABQ Skywatcher

https://www.youtube.com/@ABQSkywatcher/videos

Alex Hammer

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer

Thebowlerhatfarmer

https://www.youtube.com/@Thebowlerhatfarmer/videos


Shared from and subscribe to:

Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos

chemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewgeo-engineeringtornadoesfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexradsweather forecasts
