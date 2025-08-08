THE SKY HAS BEEN TURNED AGAINST USWeaponizing Weather: The Hidden War You Were Never Meant to See

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The sky has been turned against us—and now the truth is undeniable.
This video exposes over 70 years of documented weather warfare, geoengineering, and electromagnetic manipulation hidden behind climate agendas, defense budgets, and “environmental” policy. Backed by declassified CIA documents, DARPA reports, and the latest 2026 DOD and NDAA funding bills, this is not speculation—it’s strategy.
📂 In this exposé:
CIA weather modification ops in Vietnam
DARPA’s early plans for guided tornadoes and artificial lightning
Brennan’s public pitch for Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI)
NDAA 2026 funding for directed energy weapons, psychological warfare, classified geo-tech, and AI drone systems
Agenda 21/2030 land grabs, forest-based 5G surveillance, and the engineered collapse of biodiversity
Zero Geoengineering paper
https://zerogeoengineering.com/2025/s-2296-authorizes-military-funding-for-weather-operations-electromagnetic-warfare-nato/
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia601605.us.archive.org/35/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
