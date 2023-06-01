Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ITS HERE***MUST SEE*** MUST SEE*** MOVEMENT CHOKEPOINTS BEING INSTALLED IN DENVER NEIGHBORHOODS! RIGHT NOW!!***
1532 views
channel image
LetsBoGrandon
Published Yesterday |

This is it. Here it comes y'all. This is sector design in the cities. Designing and installing SOFT choke-points that are very easily turned into checkpoints. This is to control movement guys. And it's here NOW. Are you seeing this type of shit around you? Becuz that whole area is full of those at different locations. PASS IT ON YALL! PASS IT ON! HIT MEEEEE!    [email protected]

Keywords
attackpreppingwarbidenfaminecheckpointschokepointssurcivalcontrolled movement

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket