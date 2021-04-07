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Alex Jones Goes Off On Security Guarding Child Trafficking Facility
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400 views • April 07, 2021
Southern Border Crisis
https://banned.video/watch?id=606c8f3ffe0b85079090e27d
red guy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EOhrLHRV4uQ
https://banned.video/watch?id=606c8f3ffe0b85079090e27d
red guy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EOhrLHRV4uQ
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