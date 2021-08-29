X22 REPORT: Something Good Will Happen To Our Country, The People Will Figure It Out

X22 REPORT Ep. 2563b - August 28, 2021 Something Good Will Happen To Our Country, The People Will Figure It Out



[JB] was put into power because the [DS] had nobody else to go up against Trump. They were never on planning on keeping him the entire time, now they time has come and they don't need him, think optics. The people have a front row seat to the show, they are watching the destruction of the old guard, people will soon figure out what is happening. Trump caught them all, he has it all and soon something good will happen to our country. The patriots strategically planned out the take down of the old guard.



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