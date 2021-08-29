X22 REPORT: Something Good Will Happen To Our Country, The People Will Figure It Out

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
[JB] was put into power because the [DS] had nobody else to go up against Trump. They were never on planning on keeping him the entire time, now they time has come and they don't need him, think optics. The people have a front row seat to the show, they are watching the destruction of the old guard, people will soon figure out what is happening. Trump caught them all, he has it all and soon something good will happen to our country. The patriots strategically planned out the take down of the old guard.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.