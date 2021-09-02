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Caldor Fire Lake Tahoe, 50,000 Evacuated, 100's Homes Burned, Fire Structure Destruction Maps (MIRRORED)
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271 views • September 02, 2021
Caldor Fire Lake Tahoe, 50,000 Evacuated, 100's Homes Burned, Fire Structure Destruction Maps (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/8czeDZ7U2Ws
Audio Fixed. Links are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
or you can send it to:
Carol Clarke
P.O.Box 2014
Eureka, MT 59917 - Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...
to my primary YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlos...
to my 2nd back up channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPt...
to my lbry.tv channel - https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://www.arcgis.com/apps/webappvie...
https://calfire-forestry.maps.arcgis....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N_fiK...
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/caldor-f...
https://www.sandiegonewsdesk.com/2021...
Bears
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wc3WZ...
Webcams
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpUX_...
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/8czeDZ7U2Ws
Audio Fixed. Links are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
or you can send it to:
Carol Clarke
P.O.Box 2014
Eureka, MT 59917 - Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...
to my primary YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlos...
to my 2nd back up channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPt...
to my lbry.tv channel - https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://www.arcgis.com/apps/webappvie...
https://calfire-forestry.maps.arcgis....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N_fiK...
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/caldor-f...
https://www.sandiegonewsdesk.com/2021...
Bears
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wc3WZ...
Webcams
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpUX_...
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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