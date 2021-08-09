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Dr Zev has been banned and threatened, you need to hear this!
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30 views • August 09, 2021
David Harris Jr., July 28, 2021
Dr Zev Zelenko has been a family physician for 20 years. When Covid tore through NY in March 2020, his office visits went from 50 visits a day to 250 a day. He is the reason Trump took HCQ. His research and real-life experiences are something that every American needs to hear!
Dr Zev Zelenko has been a family physician for 20 years. When Covid tore through NY in March 2020, his office visits went from 50 visits a day to 250 a day. He is the reason Trump took HCQ. His research and real-life experiences are something that every American needs to hear!
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