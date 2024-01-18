Sergei Lavrov: "The West is hoping to make Zelensky more obedient because lately he's been acting up"He also said, but not in video.The illusions from the 90s that the West has opened its arms to us have completely disappeared - Sergei Lavrov“The West cannot be trusted. It wants one thing: to live at the expense of others and to be smarter than everyone else,” added the Russian Foreign Minister.Israelis should not be given the impression that, because they suffered in World War II, they can do anything - Sergei Lavrov

“By this logic, then we should also be allowed everything, but this is not good, because it will undermine international law,” added the Russian Foreign Minister.

Adding: Summary of Lavrov's press conference:

➡️Regarding the West:

Russia no longer believes in the West's "embrace" and sees it as wanting to live off others and be superior.

Russia and Belarus will defend their interests together if the West follows a suicidal logic.

➡️Direct talks with Ukraine:

Reports of direct talks with Ukraine are rumors.

Resolution of the conflict should be discussed with the West, not directly with Kiev.

The West is not interested in Moscow and Kiev having direct dialogue.

➡️Armenia-Azerbaijan resolution:

Baku is ready to sign a peace treaty with Yerevan on Russian soil, unclear if Yerevan is willing.

The West interfered once progress was evident in Baku-Yerevan negotiations mediated by Moscow.

The West doesn't want Baku and Yerevan to reach agreements with Moscow's mediation.

➡️About Afghanistan:

Taliban (under UN sanctions) control the situation, and Russia has regular contacts with them.

Recognition of the Taliban depends on them fulfilling promises, including creating an inclusive government.