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Story Builder Workshop - Episode 01
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0 view • January 23, 2021
We all have a story to tell, but there are many potential roadblocks.
Where to start? How do I tell my story? Why can't I finish my story?
This short video is intended to help encourage anyone who wants to write.
The Story Builder Workshop series will guide you through story development and structure until you have a finished product.
Where to start? How do I tell my story? Why can't I finish my story?
This short video is intended to help encourage anyone who wants to write.
The Story Builder Workshop series will guide you through story development and structure until you have a finished product.
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