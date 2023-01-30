Forced Into Prostitution at Eleven, BJ Garret Left Sex Industry and Chose Jesus

BJ Garrett was just 11-years-old when her mother started prostituting her to help pay the bills. Sadly, this horrific abuse had started many years earlier with her father. What ensued was a childhood filled with sexual abuse, unplanned pregnancies, two abortions, and almost a decade of working in the sex industry as a stripper and prostitute. Thankfully, BJ found the redeeming love of Jesus Christ after being invited to church by a Christian couple she worked for. Today, BJ is a speaker, author, and on fire for the Lord, while sharing her testimony to many hurting people. She talks about surviving her childhood and the difficulties of toughing it out through the troubled times of single motherhood. She also identifies some red flags to look for when it comes to identifying sexual abuse in the home.
TAKEAWAYS
BJ describes Christ’s forgiveness as being the complete absence of hatred in her life: hatred of self, others, and of the world
No matter what you’ve done or what’s been done to you, that is not your identity and there is hope and healing in Jesus Christ
If you think someone is hurting your child or your neighbor’s child, you have a duty to protect that little one
Check out Unwanted No More: From Exploited to Embraced by God, BJ’s award-winning memoir
