Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
AFU has turned into "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and are Coming Out of the Hatches in Belgorod region
185 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

AFU has turned into "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and are coming out of the hatches "in Belgorod region".

AFU TsIPSO (72nd Center for Information and Psychological Special Operations of Ukraine) production presents:

From the creators of "The Fall of the downed Kinzhal", "To take the Crimea in 60 days", "The Theft of the toilet bowl" and "The Patriot is whole".

The main roles are played by officers of the Ukrainian TsIPSO. Pain and humiliation. A waste of time.Waste of West tax money...Waste of resources...Part of the West mainstream "show Ukraine"...

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket