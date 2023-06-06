AFU has turned into "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and are coming out of the hatches "in Belgorod region".

AFU TsIPSO (72nd Center for Information and Psychological Special Operations of Ukraine) production presents:

From the creators of "The Fall of the downed Kinzhal", "To take the Crimea in 60 days", "The Theft of the toilet bowl" and "The Patriot is whole".

The main roles are played by officers of the Ukrainian TsIPSO. Pain and humiliation. A waste of time.Waste of West tax money...Waste of resources...Part of the West mainstream "show Ukraine"...