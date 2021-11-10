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Mandela Effect : Frederick Douglas has been changed to 'Douglass' and Danielle Steele to 'Steel'
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51 views • November 10, 2021
your reality is being polluted by a counterfeit reality with the misuse of Higgs Singlets and quantum entanglement ..using technology indistinguishable from magic to the layman ...follow the $$$
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