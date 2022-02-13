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[Feb 13, 2022] Is The Earth FLAT? You wont be sure after THIS! | The Sunday Soul Pocast w/Flat Earth Dave [Heart of Inspiration]
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176 views • February 20, 2022
Flat Earth Dave hails from the East Coast of the United States where he was born and raised. He began his Flat Earth journey when he left his very lucrative corporate job and started his own company. As a hobby, he hosted a conspiracy comedy show at a NYC comedy club for three years. After many fans urged that he look at what he considered to be a ridiculous notion called, "Flat Earth", he sought out to disprove this conspiracy and put it to bed once and for all.
It was then that he discovered Flat Earth was in fact the true earth and hasn't looked back. He is now on a mission to wake up the world to Flat Earth because it is the MOST IMPORTANT topic today, especially in light of today's current political and social climate.
Sign up TODAY for my FREE 3-day workshop to get your spirt-based business off the ground and IMPACTFUL! Lightworker Lift-Off will change your mindset, clarify your message, and get your message out on Social Media in an authentic way! https://www.heartofinspiration.net/lightworkerliftoff
Join this channel to get access to perks:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi0hmbqY1roa0Zc8wAJOXzA/join
Book your FREE 45-minute consultation call for consideration for the new School of Alena Programs: The Limitless Lightworker Certification and The Practical Lightworker Course: https://linktr.ee/heartofinspiration
Find the Sunday Soul podcast on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/1vJeDDfmGR3q2IntpUI04H
Listen to the Sunday Soul podcast on Apple Podcasts:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-sunday-soul-podcast/id1590611030?uo=4
For Akashic and Galactic Records Readings, natal chart interpretations, astrological forecasts, intuitive readings and energy work, please visit my website to schedule: http://www.heartofinspiration.net
Thank you for supporting the channel by liking, subscribing, and commenting!
Peace, love, blessings, and joy be unto you today, tomorrow, and for all eternity. I love you.
Namaste,
Lisa
Disclaimer:
All esoteric content (tarot, astrology, crystals, etc.) are for entertainment purposes only and should NEVER take the place of psychological, medical, legal, or financial professional services.
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
It was then that he discovered Flat Earth was in fact the true earth and hasn't looked back. He is now on a mission to wake up the world to Flat Earth because it is the MOST IMPORTANT topic today, especially in light of today's current political and social climate.
Sign up TODAY for my FREE 3-day workshop to get your spirt-based business off the ground and IMPACTFUL! Lightworker Lift-Off will change your mindset, clarify your message, and get your message out on Social Media in an authentic way! https://www.heartofinspiration.net/lightworkerliftoff
Join this channel to get access to perks:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi0hmbqY1roa0Zc8wAJOXzA/join
Book your FREE 45-minute consultation call for consideration for the new School of Alena Programs: The Limitless Lightworker Certification and The Practical Lightworker Course: https://linktr.ee/heartofinspiration
Find the Sunday Soul podcast on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/1vJeDDfmGR3q2IntpUI04H
Listen to the Sunday Soul podcast on Apple Podcasts:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-sunday-soul-podcast/id1590611030?uo=4
For Akashic and Galactic Records Readings, natal chart interpretations, astrological forecasts, intuitive readings and energy work, please visit my website to schedule: http://www.heartofinspiration.net
Thank you for supporting the channel by liking, subscribing, and commenting!
Peace, love, blessings, and joy be unto you today, tomorrow, and for all eternity. I love you.
Namaste,
Lisa
Disclaimer:
All esoteric content (tarot, astrology, crystals, etc.) are for entertainment purposes only and should NEVER take the place of psychological, medical, legal, or financial professional services.
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
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