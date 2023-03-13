https://gettr.com/post/p2b9doxc0ab
3/12/2023 Miles Guo: America will not be able to save itself from this financial crisis! The CCP made it clear in 2000 that there would be a war between the US and Communist China! The US is setting itself up for a massive disaster by expecting Communist China to produce low-cost goods for the rest of the world by enslaving the Chinese people.
#US #CCP #financialcrisis #XiJinping #WangQishan
3/12/2023 文贵直播：美国在这次金融危机中将无法自救！中共在2000年就已明确，中美必有一战！而美国在寄希望于中共国奴役中国人为世界生产低端产品时便走向了巨大的灾难！
#美国 #中共 #金融危机 #习近平 #王岐山
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.