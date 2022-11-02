Baal Busters has Been Given Media Pass to the Red Pill Expo!

I have been given an amazing opportunity to have Media Credentials at the upcoming Red Pill Expo 2022 Event in Salt Lake City, UT on November 12 and 13th. It would do wonders for the Ba'al Busters Broadcast. I have been making informative presentations in video and audio format for over 4 years, and I have done it as a passion project. I pay out of pocket to provide free education and entertainment to my audience. Recently, my business that had been supporting my projects took a huge spiralling downturn. Right around March of 2020, things started getting tough, and they only got worse, with the past 4 months being the worst ever in my 9 years as a self-employed, creator of a hot sauce business. I'm struggling to pay bills. I can't even conceive of getting to this event without the help of some Angels in the Outfield, the loving people of the world. My Show now has a chance to get to the next level, and I know this could result in it becoming a new source of income to provide for my family. I need to make this 11 hour driving trip to SLC from Yuma, AZ. I also can't leave my family destitute. I know that this investment will bring a return, and do wonders I can't even imagine if only I can get there, get a hotel for 2 days, and get back. None of this is in my budget at present. I have worked very hard my whole life, and I'm not afraid of any form of work. I have poured so much into making videos that give extremely important historical, constitutional, nutritional, and wellness information people need to understand the world and live in optimal health that if I have the opportunity to reach a larger audience with it, I need to do it. It will make a positive impact on more people's lives.

I am a veteran of the US Coast Guard, a father, a writer, presenter, and an American who knows and understands the US Constitution, US Codes, Public Laws, EOs, and much more that I share with my viewers. My shows teach you things lost to revisionist history. Vital things that affect your family's well-being, health, and quality of life. Please help my efforts to preserve and restore what God had intended for us all.

If I have a budget of $2000 I can pull this off. I have a 23 hour round trip to fuel, plus I need a place to stay while there that will accomodate my stepson and myself. I'd sleep in my van if it were just me, but I can't ask a teenager to rough it with me like that.