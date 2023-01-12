Why The Name "Bomb" Cyclone - Is Destruction Being Done With Bombs For A21 Rewild? Trump Tells - MI 5-'20

Perhaps there is a 'secret' reason for using the name 'Bomb' Cyclone for these geoengineered events - could it mean the actual cause of the destruction of dams, levees, piers, popular beaches, major roadways, etc., (and lives), is these things are being bombed:
Did A "Atmospheric River" Break The Dam Or Levee And Wash Your Town Away Or Was It Agenda 21 Rewilding? Maybe Trump Knows Something - Michigan May 2020
see also [Brighteon vid]: Storm Surges Man Made - Hurricanes Are Surface Winds - Surface Winds Cannot Displace Water
