© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shadowgate: A Documentary By Millie Weaver
Follow
3
Share
Report
80 views • August 20, 2020
This hard hitting documentary exposes TPTB and their plans for a worldwide dictatorship in control of the hands of a very small, well-connected group of political, military, financial, and social engineering leaders and think tanks. Millie Weaver, a journalist for Infowars, was arrested prior to completion of this documentary, but questions remain whether or not she was arrested for making this very same documentary.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.