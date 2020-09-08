Dara MTO Minimalist IWB for the Walther PPQ M1 Classic - Modified

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0:15 PPQ Refresher
0:44 Dara Unboxing
1:13 DeClaw the Dara
2:33 Cutting Screws
3:00 Belt Hanger
3:13 Tension Adjustment
3:56 Slide Stop Relief
4:30 Holster Girth
5:22 Excess Length
6:37 Asymetrical Relief
7:22 Modify Thoughts
8:20 Edge Finish
8:53 Thin Slide Release
9:40 Paddle Mag Release
10:38 Left Hand Primary
12:00 Cutting the Dara
12:50 Heat Gun
20:00 Reformed Width
20:44 Thick Kydex
Starting with the Dara MTO Minimalist Holster, we custom Minimalized it.
It just wasn't minimalist enough.
Dara Holsters
https://www.daraholsters.com/