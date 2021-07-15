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Jeffrey Prather, Alert: Jab Knock & Talks
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25191 views • July 15, 2021
Posted 14July2021:What do you do when they come for you? Watch this to find out. Anti-Strike Force Jab Guidance
More information on your Legal Rights: http://jerusalemcats.com/truth-or-consequences-covid-19/#right-be-let-alone-what-do-when-covid-strike-force-teams-come-knocking
More information on your Legal Rights: http://jerusalemcats.com/truth-or-consequences-covid-19/#right-be-let-alone-what-do-when-covid-strike-force-teams-come-knocking
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