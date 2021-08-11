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People For Freedom To Choose Occupy Hawaii State Department of Health
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110 views • August 11, 2021
On August 9, 2021 over 200 marchers visited Hawaii State Department of Health and let their voices be heard concerning coercive vaccination and mask mandates on the keiki. The marchers visited a few other locations that day including Straub, KITV News Station, Honolulu Hale and the Hawaii State Capitol.
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
#Freedom #AlohaFreedomCoalition #March
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
#Freedom #AlohaFreedomCoalition #March
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