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** SKY ANOMALY OVER CHINA ** - 13/Sep/2021
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256 views • September 14, 2021
** SKY ANOMALY OVER CHINA ** - 18/Sep/2021
- Suspicious Observers, Ben Davidson – 18/Sep/2021
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CR3VpoiEBtQ
-- Ben Davidson: “Up next, Okay I’m not going to lie, I have no idea what this is. And I’m putting this in the news to see if maybe someone can help us a simple answer that we, The Weather Channel and indeed everyone else in the world hasn’t figured out.
This was China a couple of days ago and I can’t even tell if it’s something up at the top of a building that’s tilted slightly off kilter or if that’s a projection effect below it from the brightness. Either way this time I’m asking you.
- Suspicious Observers, Ben Davidson – 18/Sep/2021
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CR3VpoiEBtQ
-- Ben Davidson: “Up next, Okay I’m not going to lie, I have no idea what this is. And I’m putting this in the news to see if maybe someone can help us a simple answer that we, The Weather Channel and indeed everyone else in the world hasn’t figured out.
This was China a couple of days ago and I can’t even tell if it’s something up at the top of a building that’s tilted slightly off kilter or if that’s a projection effect below it from the brightness. Either way this time I’m asking you.
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