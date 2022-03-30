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Media Fakes - ZDF Whistleblower Katrin Seibold / Ukraine image falsification
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52 views • March 30, 2022
ZDF whistleblower Katrin Seibold reports at AUF1.tv about an increasing political influence on reporting, even to the point of intentional production of FAKE news. Currently pictures aired by BILD-Online, about the Ukraine crisis were uncovered as fakes. Kla.tv takes a closer look at the media FAKE news and its consequences...
✓ www.kla.tv/22072
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www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
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