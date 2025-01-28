The ONE Example Where This Law Of Science Doesn't Work

... despite the ridiculousness of such a claim and there being absolutely zero evidence to support it, people still believe it, even though there are no elements present that are observable, testable, or repeatable. This is exactly the type of pseudo-scientific, mumbo jumbo, bullshit, that Mike Adams buys into fully and completely, no questions asked.

People like this do not care about pesky notions such as The Scientific Method (observable, testable and repeatable). In fact, they want nothing to do with the concept, as if they can't quite grasp the simple characteristics that are inherent to real science. Pseudoscience is what they hold in high regard, with real science being looked upon with disdain, and dismissed off hand. And in Mike Adams case, he routinely calls himself a "scientist", which frankly, is a disgrace to the entire profession, which is surely the case when one can't even grasp the most basic, fundamental, core concepts, of what real science is all about... The Scientific Method.

Without this you do not have science. Without this, you simply cannot be considered a legitimate real scientist, not when you fail to grasp and understand the most basic underlying elements therein. But I'll tell you what, if Adams can claim to be a scientist, then I sure can too. And so it is written, so shall it be. And just like that, I am now officially, a true scientist, thank you, thank you very much.

Put Mike Adams and Neil deGrasse Tyson, and me, in a room, scramble our voices, and to anyone that were to listen to us debate, I know full well, I'd be chosen as the clear and convincing authority, on all subjects involving "space", the universe, planets, astronomy, the sun, moon, stars, eclipses, tides, "gravity", etc. It would be overwhelmingly evident who the real scientist is, the true scientist, and the other two contenders would be deemed posers and wannabe's, who know nothing beyond abstract theoretical poppycock bullshit.

Neil is an actor, he knows he's a lying son of a bitch shill, that's how he makes his money. Mike Adams though, he is literally clueless, he just simply doesn't know. Mention The Scientific Method, and it's like a deer caught in the headlights, just a blank, uncomprehending, stare, with his very best argument being, "NASA said so". Same goes for Mike Adams and God, despite it being right there on page one of the Bible, about the firmament and creation and all, Mike says to God, "NASA says different", as he quickly adds "and frankly, God, you're no NASA". This is exactly his sentiment, whether he's conscious of it or not, and I don't believe he is, which just makes it more sad than anything else. But yes, NASA is Mike's true god, which is fully evident if you listen to him regularly, or "use to" listen to him regularly, as the case might be, because the guy can't go an hour without throwing out some kind of anti-God bullshit talk about space or the infinite universe or terraforming mars or what have you... it's enough to make an educated person sick, as in puke, barf, vomit, spit-up.

Mike may end up with a permanent closed mind at the rate he's going. And then, the worms will come, and they will feast, and they will crap out what their little bodies can't use, until Mike is left with nothing, but shit for brains. Too bad, so sad, but you can't be that damn dumb without suffering some consequences, so it is what it is, or as I call it, it be what it be.