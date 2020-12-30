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BREAKING: Ontario Canada finance minister caught breaking his own lockdown!
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102 views • December 30, 2020
BREAKING: Ontario finance minister caught breaking his own lockdown!
Politicians in Ontario do the same thing as Politicians do in the USA. Break their own edicts and rules. We are not saying they should enforce these rules on themselves. We are saying there should be no lockdown. But certainly it is hipocritical that they make the rules and do not follow them. Why? They know the press will let them off the hook.
Mirror Video from REbel News. https://www.rebelnews.com/ontario_finance_minister_rod_phillips_confesses_travel_outside_of_canada_december_2020
http://www.FirePhillips.com Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips imposed a brutal lockdown on Ontario families and businesses. Then he secretly jetted off for a personal vacation, to where there is no lockdown. If you make the rules, and you don't follow your rules, then you must be held accountable. Doug Ford must fire Phillips.
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.rebelnews.com for more great Rebel content.
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An original video production by Rebel News.
Politicians in Ontario do the same thing as Politicians do in the USA. Break their own edicts and rules. We are not saying they should enforce these rules on themselves. We are saying there should be no lockdown. But certainly it is hipocritical that they make the rules and do not follow them. Why? They know the press will let them off the hook.
Mirror Video from REbel News. https://www.rebelnews.com/ontario_finance_minister_rod_phillips_confesses_travel_outside_of_canada_december_2020
http://www.FirePhillips.com Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips imposed a brutal lockdown on Ontario families and businesses. Then he secretly jetted off for a personal vacation, to where there is no lockdown. If you make the rules, and you don't follow your rules, then you must be held accountable. Doug Ford must fire Phillips.
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.rebelnews.com for more great Rebel content.
Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting. Please consider supporting Rebel News by making a donation, purchasing a RebelNews+ subscription, shopping in our online store, or any of the other methods below:
►Support our independent journalism - https://rebelne.ws/donation
► Donate in cryptocurrency - http://rebelne.ws/crypto
►Make a donation through PayPal - https://rebelne.ws/paypal
►Rebel News Plus - Become a Premium Content subscriber - https://rebelne.ws/plus
►BUY Rebel News gear - https://rebelne.ws/store
►LISTEN to our FREE podcast - https://rebelne.ws/podcast
Make sure to follow Rebel News on social media too!
FACEBOOK - https://rebelne.ws/fbook
TWITTER - https://rebelne.ws/twitter
INSTAGRAM - https://rebelne.ws/Instagram
PARLER - https://rebelne.ws/parler
An original video production by Rebel News.
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