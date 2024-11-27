❗️Putin in Kazakhstan: The Russian National anthem is played for President Putin by the Kazakhstan military

❗️The Russian National anthem is played for President Putin by the Kazakhstan military.

❗️Vladimir Putin arrived in Astana today, Kazakhstan is prepared to welcome him.

❗️There was also footage of the signing of the statement on deepening the partnership between Russia and Kazakhstan in the context of the new global order.

Both countries have agreed to exchange operational and other information through special services to combat terrorism, according to statements by Putin and Tokayev.

An official invitation has also been sent to Kazakhstan to obtain the status of a BRICS partner state, Vladimir Putin said.