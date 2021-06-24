© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Carry On My Wayward Son - The WAY of Truth Shall Be Evil Spoken Of - Blasphemy of the Holy Spirit?
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • June 24, 2021
Paul thought Jesus was a "false" Prophet and a "false" Messiah. Did he go to Hell? Then why do you believe that's blaspheming the Holy Ghost? Scare tactics go a long way into forcing you to believe something especially with a whole lot of Truth mixed in. I didn't really want to make this video. I didn't have peace otherwise.
Music by Music For YouTube Videos:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0fHaNNPZ43cC3gxkh0OkOQ
Music by Music For YouTube Videos:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0fHaNNPZ43cC3gxkh0OkOQ
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.