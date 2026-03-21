SOMALI-RUN DAYCARE CENTERS IN WASHINGTON STATE TAKE IN 💲 MILLIONS OF DOLLARS 🎙 MALIA MARKS

I spent a whole day visiting the Seattle daycares featured in my @NRO article with

@abigailandwords about inexplicable spending by @waDCYF

.

Most did not answer when I knocked. If there were children inside, thick curtains blocked any natural sunlight for them. Neighbors were unaware of daycares a one-minute walk away. Confused residents said that they had no knowledge of a daycare at their address, to which Washington State paid nearly $500,000 last year.





WA State Attorney General Nick Brown said that he would focus on prosecuting journalism like this instead of investigating welfare fraud. The State Auditor stated that DCYF records are so bad that millions of dollars over the past four years have been un-auditable. This violates the terms of their federal funding.





This video is only half of the footage we captured. Stay tuned.





https://www.nationalreview.com/news/somalis-run-a-huge-share-of-washington-states-taxpayer-funded-childcare-services-the-numbers-dont-add-up/





Source: https://x.com/TheMaliaMarks/status/2034810368405774756





Thumbnail: https://x.com/TheMaliaMarks/status/2034840477875544334