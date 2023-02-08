© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
redactednews They are LYING about this Chinese Balloon on purpose Redacted with Clayton Morris
Redacted @RedactedNewshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CoW-cyJdQZo&t
https://rumble.com/v28mkj1-they-are-lying-about-this-chinese-balloon-on-purpose-redacted-with-clayton-.html
They are LYING about this Chinese Balloon on purpose | Redacted with Clayton Morris