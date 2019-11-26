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Alex Jones Goes Off On Vaccine Manufacturers That Damage Children
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10 views • November 26, 2019
Alex Jones has breaking vaccine news as he joins with Zach Vorhies and Owen Shroyer live in-studio on the War Room! By the way, get DNA Force Plus 50% off and get a free bottle of Brain Force Plus now!
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