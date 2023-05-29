Melodies at 432-Hertz Counters EMF Radiation Damage Explains RF Engineer Scarlet Daoud

Scarlet Daoud was suffering from fatigue, vertigo, headaches, and other terrible symptoms for years. However, over time, she finally realized that the high frequencies she was working with every day as an RF and wireless engineer were making her sick. Scarlet points out the dangers of long-term exposure to the high frequencies surrounding us and encourages people to go device-free and wireless-free as much as possible, especially during nighttime sleep. She also breaks down the healing and supernatural power of 432-hertz music, detailing how this soothing sound is in tune with the rhythm of creation itself. Disconnecting from damaging EMF gives your body space to recalibrate and balance back to its natural rhythms.







TAKEAWAYS





Scarlet is creating a wireless-free device that will play sound/music and display lights/colors that will promotes healing without radiation





Melodies at 432-hertz activate oscillators in the body that harmonize and enhance naturally occurring vibrations, creating a healing effect





Some of the symptoms of an overload of exposure to radiation are fatigue, respiratory problems, anxiety, tremors, and dizziness





Listen to healing 432-hertz music at night to help you sleep better, preferably on a wireless-free device or a phone in airplane mode







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

C60 Complete (get $5 off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/PBVACCM

Cymatics Video: https://bit.ly/3nYKiKC

EMF Analysis: https://www.emfanalysis.com/

Abide Sleep Meditations: https://bit.ly/3BX7DzE





🔗 CONNECT WITH SCARLET DAOUD

Website: https://www.eagleirf.com/





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





