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T.A.C.T.I.C.A.L. Presents Pro 2A Sheriff Brent Waak of Polk County, WI 7-9-20
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76 views • March 23, 2021
Many are not aware that the Sheriff is America's first line of defense when it comes to upholding the United States Constitution and the freedoms outlined therein. Polk County, WI residents are very grateful to have a Sheriff who is committed to these freedoms while our rights have been challenged in a way never previously seen and speaks candidly, from his heart, to those standing with him.
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