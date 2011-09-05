9/11 - 5 Israelis Dancing - Israel Espionage?

9/11 - 5 Israelis Dancing

The Dancing Israelis' on 9/11 were:

Oded Ellner

Omer Marmari

Paul Kurzberg

Sivan Kurzberg

Yaron Shmuel

These five Israeli men had been seen by witnesses setting up cameras aimed at the Twin Towers, seen congratulating each other as the buildings were burning.

These celebrations included:

⁃ Flicking a lighter as the WTC burned in the background.

⁃ High-fiving each other.

⁃ Hugging each other.

⁃ Laughing and posing for pictures with the burning buildings in the background

This is how they got the name.

Upon their arrest, the police found traces of explosives inside their van and also a map with the World Trade Center highlighted and Liberty State Park highlighted.

A large amount of cash, multiple passports and plane tickets for various different destinations were also found in the van.

Upon their arrest, the driver, Sivan Kurzberg, said unprompted to one of the officers:

“We are Israeli, We are not your problem. Your problems are our problems. The Palestinians are the problem.”

Adding:

An article from 2008, 'Don't Forget':

Report: Netanyahu Says 9/11 Terror Attacks Good for Israel

https://www.haaretz.com/2008-04-16/ty-article/report-netanyahu-says-9-11-terror-attacks-good-for-israel/0000017f-db7e-db22-a17f-ffff07ea0000



