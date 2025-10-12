Chemical Cold, Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, October 11, 2025, #531

https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org

"Winter Weather Warning As 15 Inches of Snow To Hit This Weekend" (Newsweek). From record warmth to chemical winter, what happened to autumn? "Major risks to climate stability and the world economy", another dire warning about the dangers of climate engineering has been issued from the climate science community. "Florida airports start reporting banned 'weather modification' aircraft" (USA Today). Musk's satellites are "falling to earth at an alarming rate", soon to be as many as 5 per day. The manipulators of the matrix have churned up a scapegoat to blame the catastrophic Palisades Fire on to distract from the climate engineering elephant in the equation. Weather warfare and climate chaos are inseparable, what comes next?

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.

Dane Wigington





