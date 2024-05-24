Dr. Joel Wallach Q&A: Can You Supplement Your Way to Longevity? DWD 5/23/24

Dr. Joel Wallach, a leading voice in nutritional medicine, joins us today for a Q&A session on achieving longevity through supplementation.

In this episode, Dr. Wallach will explore the role of essential nutrients in promoting optimal health and answer your burning questions about whether strategic supplementation can be a key to a long and healthy life.

Tune in to learn valuable insights from Dr. Wallach's expertise and gain practical advice on how to optimize your nutrient intake for a life well-lived.





Rebecca an introduction to just some of the contributions that Dr. Wallach has blessed humanity with through his life-long dedication to helping every single person on earth achieve a better state of health.





Spoken of is pre-natal vitamins, Cystic Fibrosis, Keshan Disease and Muscular Dystrophy.





A caller gave testimony how following Dr. Wallach’s guidance saved a family member from Lung, Colon and Brain Cancer.





Our wonderful Dr. Wallach fields many questions in this show on;

Heart worms in dogs,

Appendix seeping,

PTSD, Insomnia and severe anxiety,

Petechiae (Red spots on the skin),

Osteopenia,

Dry eyes, Facial Burning and dandruff,

Cramps in the hands, Feet and Calves,

Sausage Dog with IBDD (Vertebrae dislodging),

Calcium channel blockers and,

Polycythemia vera (PV)





