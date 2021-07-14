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Collapse Of South Africa Resembles Zombie Apocalypse - Fomented by NWO Elites!
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189 views • July 14, 2021
New World Order is proliferating violence by fomenting dissatisfaction in people, this is what they do while they sit back, watch and send out the vaccines and the soldiers to die in their wars! Most modern history wars have been the same, fomented by the NWO Elites! This is just another way of achieving depopulation at our own hands! We have to see through this mess!
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