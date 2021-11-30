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"I should be prosecuted" - Fauci
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42 views • November 30, 2021
"I should be prosecuted" - Fauci
Boy, did he say it. Confession much? Spoken like a true super villain. Freud would be proud.
"Out of the overflow of the heart, the mouth speaks." - God
#Fauci #fauciinterview #fauciprosecuted #faucievil #FauciForPrison
https://youtu.be/dNlRV2GhWwY
Boy, did he say it. Confession much? Spoken like a true super villain. Freud would be proud.
"Out of the overflow of the heart, the mouth speaks." - God
#Fauci #fauciinterview #fauciprosecuted #faucievil #FauciForPrison
https://youtu.be/dNlRV2GhWwY
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