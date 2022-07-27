The Virus As A Cover Story With Jon Rappoport (English Subtitled)

Dr Sam Bailey interviewed journalist, Jon Rappoport on July 12:

"I’ve just interviewed the one and only Jon Rappoport, who launched his website nomorefakenews.com over 20 years ago. Jon is now 84 years old but continues with his prolific output and is always at the forefront of exposing global scams.

We talked about:

* identifying the COVID-19 fraud in early 2020

* why he started investigating virology 35 years ago

* why people need the virus narrative

*the state of the health freedom movement

plus much more!"