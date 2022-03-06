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Biden says, "Putin Decides to Invade Russia" - Yes, it was Russia until 1991 - Ukraine declared it's Independence. But when the Donbas wants their Independence... 030622
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20 views • March 06, 2022
Was this a Freudian slip again?
Later did NATO want Ukraine to join to put missiles closer to attack Russia?
Later did NATO want Ukraine to join to put missiles closer to attack Russia?
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