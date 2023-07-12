US Prepares Evacuation Plans Out Of Taiwan, 4142

China experts believe that perhaps the cardinal achievement for Communist China is about to commence – before the end of this year – the conquest of Taiwan.









As of today, the greatest military defeat in US history was engineered by Joe Biden & company – our handing over Afghanistan complete with tens of billion of dollars worth of equipment plus perhaps the world’s greatest airbase, Bagram airbase, which the Chinese not control.





I wonder how much the Chinese paid the Biden family to just give this airbase up without a fight?





But Taiwan is far more significant!







Economic Disruption: Taiwan is a major player in the global technology supply chain and is home to several high-tech companies. If China were to invade Taiwan, it could disrupt the production and supply of critical electronic components, leading to a global shortage and affecting industries worldwide, including those in the United States.







The disruption could result in increased prices, reduced availability of certain products, and potential setbacks for American companies reliant on Taiwanese imports.





Regional Power Shift: Taiwan's fall to China would significantly alter the balance of power in the Asia-Pacific region. The United States has maintained unofficial relations with Taiwan for decades, providing support in defense and trade. China's successful invasion of Taiwan would weaken the U.S. influence in the region and strengthen China's position as a dominant world power. This could lead to an increased assertiveness by China and potentially embolden it to challenge American interests elsewhere.





Geopolitical Ramifications: The fall of Taiwan would undermine the credibility and reliability of the U.S. security commitments to its allies in the region, as many countries, including Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines, could question the strength of U.S. deterrence.







China expert Gordon Chang, whom Beth and I met at CPAC 6 months ago, predicts that considering Biden’s compromised position with the Chicoms, war at this point is a near certainty and before the end of this year.





Greg Kelly interviewed him last night on NewsMax.





Next, Gen. Blaine Holt, says that an actual show of U.S. military strength still could prevent this massive world war from occurring