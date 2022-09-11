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35 Trump Allies Had Homes Raided by FBI on Thursday | EP 3116-6PM
On Friday afternoon Steve Bannon told Charlie Kirk that 35 Trump allies had their homes raided by the FBI on Thursday.
Bannon: “The jack-booted Gestapo has to show up at their door and make a big display of this.”
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/22272
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