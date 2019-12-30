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Google manipulated millions of votes for Hillary Clinton in 2016 Election! 2.6 million and up to 16 million votes
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28 views • December 30, 2019
Report says Google manipulated up to 16 million votes for Hillary Clinton in 2016 Election, and the report was put out by a Clinton supporter, not a Trump voter. Dr. Robert Epstein (a Hillary Clinton supporter) testified to the U.S. Senate that Google's search engine was able to manipulate votes in 2016 on a massive scale: at least 2.6 million and up to 16 million votes in favor of Hillary Clinton.
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