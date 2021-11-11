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Queen of Rome, Queen of Islam, Queen of All The Islamic Connection
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92 views • November 11, 2021
The True Origins of the Islam Revealed
Queen of Rome, Queen of Islam, Queen of All The Islamic Connection
https://archive.org/details/queenofromequeenofislamqueenofall/mode/2up
Queen of Rome, Queen of Islam, Queen of All
Catholic teaching that Christians and Muslims are “brothers and sisters” who worship the same God. See the article here. But Islam teaches Jesus was only a prophet, not God incarnate. Muslims also don’t believe Jesus died on the cross as a sacrifice for the sins of mankind. Genuine Christians, reborn through the shed blood of the Savior, certainly don’t consider Muslims to be “brothers and sisters” but lost religionists who need Jesus Christ. The pope brokers an ecumenical false gospel of “doing good” and “following the light you’ve been given.” That is not Christianity.
https://excatholic4christ.wordpress.com/2015/12/04/queen-of-rome-queen-of-islam-queen-of-all-2/
The One, Holy, Catholic and Apostolic Church, as led by the Bishop of Rome, successor to Peter, the first Pope, has always venerated the Blessed Virgin Mary including her sinlessness; for The Church follows Scripture - especially the New Testament which She, Herself, compiled - as perfectly as She follows Her Tradition -
http://www.heartsare.com/
Queen of Rome, Queen of Islam, Queen of All The Islamic Connection
https://archive.org/details/queenofromequeenofislamqueenofall/mode/2up
Queen of Rome, Queen of Islam, Queen of All
Catholic teaching that Christians and Muslims are “brothers and sisters” who worship the same God. See the article here. But Islam teaches Jesus was only a prophet, not God incarnate. Muslims also don’t believe Jesus died on the cross as a sacrifice for the sins of mankind. Genuine Christians, reborn through the shed blood of the Savior, certainly don’t consider Muslims to be “brothers and sisters” but lost religionists who need Jesus Christ. The pope brokers an ecumenical false gospel of “doing good” and “following the light you’ve been given.” That is not Christianity.
https://excatholic4christ.wordpress.com/2015/12/04/queen-of-rome-queen-of-islam-queen-of-all-2/
The One, Holy, Catholic and Apostolic Church, as led by the Bishop of Rome, successor to Peter, the first Pope, has always venerated the Blessed Virgin Mary including her sinlessness; for The Church follows Scripture - especially the New Testament which She, Herself, compiled - as perfectly as She follows Her Tradition -
http://www.heartsare.com/
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