Actor Kevin Sorbo Hopes New Film Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist Causes Conversions

The Left Behind series by Jerry Jenkins and Tim LaHaye has sold over 80 million copies. Actor, director, and producer Kevin Sorbo is lending his talent to the lead role in the newest film version of the Tribulation-based story in Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist. Kevin shares insight into his latest faith-based film projects. He also discusses how his newest movie portrays the truth about what will happen during the end times after the rapture takes place. Kevin touches on the culture wars in society today, as well as the benefits of homeschooling your children. Keep an eye out for Kevin’s upcoming film, Reagan, with Dennis Quaid and many other projects in the works in the upcoming year.
TAKEAWAYS
Inviting people to watch faith-based films is a great way to reach unbelievers for Christ
Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist portrays the fear and denial people will have when millions of Christians disappear in the rapture
Pastors need to remember that they work for God, not the government
Learn more and sign up for Kevin and Sam Sorbo’s life-changing Israel trip by going to: SorboIsraelTrip.com
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist Trailer: https://bit.ly/3BCuuRu
Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist Tickets: http://bit.ly/3CPHWC6
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: http://bit.ly/3WgANmo
Sorbo Israel Trip: http://bit.ly/3Zzn3EK
Sorbo Studios: https://www.sorbostudios.com/
Newsforia: https://newsforia.com/
🔗 CONNECT WITH KEVIN SORBO
Website: https://www.kevinsorbo.net/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ksorbs
🔗 CONNECT WITH LEFT BEHIND MOVIE
Website: https://www.leftbehindmovie.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leftbehindthemovie/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.