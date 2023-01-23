Create New Account
Actor Kevin Sorbo Hopes New Film Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist Causes Conversions
The Left Behind series by Jerry Jenkins and Tim LaHaye has sold over 80 million copies. Actor, director, and producer Kevin Sorbo is lending his talent to the lead role in the newest film version of the Tribulation-based story in Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist. Kevin shares insight into his latest faith-based film projects. He also discusses how his newest movie portrays the truth about what will happen during the end times after the rapture takes place. Kevin touches on the culture wars in society today, as well as the benefits of homeschooling your children. Keep an eye out for Kevin’s upcoming film, Reagan, with Dennis Quaid and many other projects in the works in the upcoming year.



TAKEAWAYS


Inviting people to watch faith-based films is a great way to reach unbelievers for Christ 


Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist portrays the fear and denial people will have when millions of Christians disappear in the rapture


Pastors need to remember that they work for God, not the government 


Learn more and sign up for Kevin and Sam Sorbo’s life-changing Israel trip by going to: SorboIsraelTrip.com



Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist Trailer: https://bit.ly/3BCuuRu 

Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist Tickets: http://bit.ly/3CPHWC6 

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: http://bit.ly/3WgANmo 

Sorbo Israel Trip: http://bit.ly/3Zzn3EK 

Sorbo Studios: https://www.sorbostudios.com/ 

Newsforia: https://newsforia.com/


