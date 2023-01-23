Actor Kevin Sorbo Hopes New Film Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist Causes Conversions



The Left Behind series by Jerry Jenkins and Tim LaHaye has sold over 80 million copies. Actor, director, and producer Kevin Sorbo is lending his talent to the lead role in the newest film version of the Tribulation-based story in Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist. Kevin shares insight into his latest faith-based film projects. He also discusses how his newest movie portrays the truth about what will happen during the end times after the rapture takes place. Kevin touches on the culture wars in society today, as well as the benefits of homeschooling your children. Keep an eye out for Kevin’s upcoming film, Reagan, with Dennis Quaid and many other projects in the works in the upcoming year.







TAKEAWAYS





Inviting people to watch faith-based films is a great way to reach unbelievers for Christ





Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist portrays the fear and denial people will have when millions of Christians disappear in the rapture





Pastors need to remember that they work for God, not the government





Learn more and sign up for Kevin and Sam Sorbo’s life-changing Israel trip by going to: SorboIsraelTrip.com







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist Trailer: https://bit.ly/3BCuuRu

Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist Tickets: http://bit.ly/3CPHWC6

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: http://bit.ly/3WgANmo

Sorbo Israel Trip: http://bit.ly/3Zzn3EK

Sorbo Studios: https://www.sorbostudios.com/

Newsforia: https://newsforia.com/





🔗 CONNECT WITH KEVIN SORBO

Website: https://www.kevinsorbo.net/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ksorbs





🔗 CONNECT WITH LEFT BEHIND MOVIE

Website: https://www.leftbehindmovie.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leftbehindthemovie/





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/