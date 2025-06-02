Friday Pilots Club’s Drew Polovick - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 575

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Drew Polovick, bassist of the pop rock band, Friday Pilots Club, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on tour with Circa Waves. Friday Pilots Club is currently supporting their debut album, Nowhere.
PLAY THE SAME GEAR:
Fender Player Plus Precision Bass Guitar - https://guitar-center.pxf.io/9LQg7E
Ernie Ball Hybrid Slinky Bass Strings (.045–.105) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/POkyMR
Ernie Ball .73mm Orange Picks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/55Lgv1
Neural DSP Quad Cortex - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/APaWva
Oak Tone MIDI Controller - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/19Orvz
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - April 28, 2025
Location - House of Blues in Chicago, IL
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:32 Bass Guitars
03:57 Quad Cortex
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.
