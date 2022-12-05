CBDC Digital Currencies: A Recipe for Global Slavery

The Deep State, acting through institutions such as the Bank for International Settlements, is working to foist "Central Bank Digital Currencies" on humanity under the guise of safety, security, convenience, and social justice, but the real goal is abolishing privacy and implementing total control over the world, explains The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Once the system is in place, the war on cash will accelerate until everyone—the Deep State hopes—is forced to use the controlled digital currency systems. The Biden administration and the Federal Reserve, along with governments and central banks around the world, are working rapidly to bring this diabolical system into place—and the goal of "control" has been made clear by leading figures in this movement. It is critical that Americans resist.





