⚠️ALERT – Ivor Cummins: Crucial News bulletin for Ireland - and the World to challenge WHO Pandemic Treaty which is a serious threat to all of our freedoms.
Key compiled footage from the Ireland Parliamentary presentation on #WhoPandemicTreaty, plus the World Health Regulations Coup - compressed for speed.
Eddie Hobbs was provided with this hugely important Crotty Ruling information to push back the WHO thanks to the great work of Barrister Tracey O'Mahony.
Source https://x.com/FatEmperor/status/1755539846079066161
