🚨Jew💩Smotrich calls to 'dismantle' US Gaza aid HQ, impose full military rule

🚨 Smotrich calls to 'dismantle' US Gaza aid HQ, impose full military rule.

Adding:

Israel told US it could absorb 700 Iranian ballistic missiles if it leads to regime collapse — Report

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, Israeli officials quietly assured Washington that even a worst‑case barrage of ~700 Iranian missiles would be manageable, citing battle‑tested air defenses that performed well in the 2025 war.

The assessment reportedly concluded the cost would be "worth it" if the attack precipitated the fall of the Islamic Republic.

📹 Reality check: In December, reports by Israeli intelligence suggested that Iran had restored ~2,000 heavy missiles in just 6 months after the 12-day war.

Experts warn Iran's doctrine has shifted: rather than firing 500 missiles over 12 days, they now plan to launch 2,000 at once to overwhelm Israeli defenses — a scenario that could turn into a mass-casualty event.