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Kellai Ann Rodriguez: Leading the Fight for COVID Vaccine-Injured
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24 views • March 27, 2022
A 35-year-old woman suffering with uncontrollable body tremors after receiving her second COVID "vaccine" shared how despite her crippling symptoms she has been told by doctors there is nothing “medically wrong” with her.
After Kellai Ann Rodriguez was double-jabbed, she is no longer able to walk or speak normally, and says she cannot hold her baby long before experiencing 'excruciating' pain.
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https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/kellai-ann-rodriguez-leading-the-fight-for-covid-vaccine-injured/
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After Kellai Ann Rodriguez was double-jabbed, she is no longer able to walk or speak normally, and says she cannot hold her baby long before experiencing 'excruciating' pain.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/kellai-ann-rodriguez-leading-the-fight-for-covid-vaccine-injured/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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