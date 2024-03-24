Create New Account
⚡️The Fourth Crocus Attacker, Muhammadsobir Fayzov - Was Brought into the Courtroom in a Wheelchair
⚡️The fourth Crocus Attacker, Muhammadsobir Fayzov - Was Brought into the Courtroom in a Wheelchair.

Here's what is known about him:


- He is 19 years old.

- He is single and has no children.

- He is a citizen of Tajikistan. - He has no prior criminal record.

- His place of registration is Ivanovo.

- He has a high school education.

- He worked as a hairdresser in Ivanovo.

- He communicates through an interpreter.


