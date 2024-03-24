⚡️The fourth Crocus Attacker, Muhammadsobir Fayzov - Was Brought into the Courtroom in a Wheelchair.
Here's what is known about him:
- He is 19 years old.
- He is single and has no children.
- He is a citizen of Tajikistan. - He has no prior criminal record.
- His place of registration is Ivanovo.
- He has a high school education.
- He worked as a hairdresser in Ivanovo.
- He communicates through an interpreter.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.