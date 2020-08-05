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Status Report: End the Fed from the Bottom Up
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8 views • August 05, 2020
The Federal Reserve is the engine that drives the most powerful government in history. But we can't count on the federal government to end its own bank. So it's up to states and individuals to take action to create currency competition - and ultimately reject the fiat funny money of the Fed. On this episode, get an overview of our progress.
Path to Liberty: August 5, 2020
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Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty: August 5, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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