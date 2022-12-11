Dr Jane Ruby - I love this Lady - discussing what to do if you have taken the shots and would like to get better. Like taking a specialized DNA test to see where your weaknesses are - Part A

I am having a heck of a time understanding the other Doctor. She has a very strong English , I think that is English accent. This is the first time I have heard this doctor and as a result of watching this video I am going to get the DNA test she discusses. Did you catch her one discussion of Schooms ? Very interesting. We are thinking about growing schrooms here at our Cananbis Retreat: www.cannabisretreatmedellincolombia.com.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.